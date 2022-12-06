Not Available

This sitcom took a look at what happens when a self-centered, high-powered promotions executive with a large Manhattan firm and her personal assistant both get laid off, then form their own business venture and try to work on an equal footing. Sharon Lawrence of NYPD Blue starred as Gwen, the ex-exec; and Leah Remini, later to be seen on The King of Queens, played her former assistant Terry. The principal cast was rounded out with newcomer Mark Feuerstein as aspiring writer Danny, Terry's brother and roommate; and veteran Jonathan Banks, owner of the bar/restaurant Clockworks, over which the others live and who is enamored of Gwen the first time he lays eyes on her. (The feeling isn't mutual.)