In the far-distant future, Captain Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds is a renegade former brown-coat sergeant, now turned smuggler & rogue, who is the commander of a small spacecraft, with a loyal hand-picked crew made up of the first mate, Zoe Warren; the pilot Hoban "Wash" Washburn; the gung-ho grunt Jayne Cobb; the engineer Kaylee Frye; the fugitives Dr. Simon Tam and his psychic sister River. Together, they travel the far reaches of space in search of food, money, and anything to live on.
|Nathan Fillion
|Malcolm 'Mal' Reynolds
|Gina Torres
|Zoë Washburne
|Alan Tudyk
|Hoban 'Wash' Washburne
|Morena Baccarin
|Inara Serra
|Adam Baldwin
|Jayne Cobb
|Jewel Staite
|Kaylee Frye
