Firefly

  • Drama
  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Mutant Enemy Productions

In the far-distant future, Captain Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds is a renegade former brown-coat sergeant, now turned smuggler & rogue, who is the commander of a small spacecraft, with a loyal hand-picked crew made up of the first mate, Zoe Warren; the pilot Hoban "Wash" Washburn; the gung-ho grunt Jayne Cobb; the engineer Kaylee Frye; the fugitives Dr. Simon Tam and his psychic sister River. Together, they travel the far reaches of space in search of food, money, and anything to live on.

Cast

Nathan FillionMalcolm 'Mal' Reynolds
Gina TorresZoë Washburne
Alan TudykHoban 'Wash' Washburne
Morena BaccarinInara Serra
Adam BaldwinJayne Cobb
Jewel StaiteKaylee Frye

