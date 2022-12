Not Available

In 1964, four newly elected MPs take their seats at Westminster; grammar school boy Raymond Gould (Tom Wilkinson), born above a Leeds butcher's shop; Andrew Fraser (David Robb), the son of a Conservative Lord Provost who joins the Labour Party; Simon Kerslake (James Faulkner), a career Conservative; and Charles Seymour (Jeremy Child), a ruthless Tory landowner. Each man has his sights on Number 10 - but who will succeed?