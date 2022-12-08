First Class

Not Available

Chinami works at a fabric shop, dreaming of one day working in the fashion industry. By accident, she lands a job at the editor's department for a fashion magazine... a glitter world that she has never seen before. Chinami believes her new job will open doors to new opportunities, but instead, she has entered into a world of daily catfights between the women working there. One where there is a clear distinction between those who have to work all sorts of odd jobs within the department, and those that have made it to the top, where they have the freedom to determine how the advertisements are placed in the magazine. From the super-bitchy chief editor, Osawa Rumi, to her peers Erena and Miina, and the permanent staff editor Kawashima Remie and the contract staff Kimura Shirayuki, it is a daily battle for Chinami to do her job efficiently. -- D Addict