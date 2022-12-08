Not Available

First Crossings honours New Zealand’s early European explorers by telling the stories of five real and iconic expeditions that took place in the South Island of New Zealand between 1810 and 1909. Their stories are told by their modern-day contemporaries – Kevin Biggar and Jamie Fitzgerald which saw them not only follow in the footsteps of those early pioneers, but also recreate the hardest parts of their expeditions in almost complete historical detail – wearing the same clothes and footwear, using the same antiquated equipment and boats, and even eating the same food.