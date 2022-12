Not Available

TVNZ 2 are bringing the smash hit show First Dates to New Zealand, a lovable new series that explores all the simple wonders of a first date. We're searching for people genuinely looking for love, men and women from across New Zealand who are currently single. No competition, no eliminations - just a First Date. Where it goes from there is up to you! If you are looking for the perfect first date - apply now! It might just change your life …