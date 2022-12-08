Not Available

First Footprints tells the story of the original pioneers for all humankind, a history that began in Australia tens of thousands of years before modern humans reached America or Europe. The series draws on the collective memory of Indigenous Australians, the latest archaeological discoveries and the rich record of over 30 million prehistoric painted and etched rocks. Along with evocative recreations, elegant CGI, grand landscape and a wealth of rare archival footage the series will expand our ideas. Sweeping from 60,000 years ago to 1788, each episode begins and ends with a cataclysmic event that transforms life in Australia.