First Love

Joon Hee fell in love with Eun Young, a senior co-ed, while he was in college. But one day Eun Young disappears from his life and later on Joon Hee decides to leave for Italy to pursue his studies in the arts. Joon Hee becomes a professor in the department of sculpture. On the first day of class he meets a co-ed, Hee Soo. They begin to develop special feelings for each other. Even after Joo Hee get married, the love between Joon Hee and Hee Soo is so strong that they continue their affair.