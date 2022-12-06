Not Available

Errol Morris is an Oscar-winning film director. The creator of groundbreaking documentaries like The Thin Blue Line and The Fog of War, he's turned his patented "Interrotron" on many a subject, getting them to explain their life and their philosophy for the camera. Now, in First Person, he combines Megatron interviews and stock footage to create a 24-minute profile of characters both fascinating and bizarre. Objectivity has been thrown wholesale right out the window. You're out there alone, utterly alone. All we can do is urge you to watch and wish you good luck.