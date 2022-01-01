Not Available

“We don’t build fish bowls, we build fish mansions,” is the motto of Mat Roy, an affable, well-tanned man with thick salt-and-pepper hair and the owner of Living Color Aquariums in Fort Lauderdale, Florid. Fish Tank Kings, premiering on 12 May 2012, resembles the other docuseries on Nat Geo Wild. Like The Dog Whisperer, Alaska State Troopers, and Border Wars (about Homeland Security agents), Kings depicts men at work: men shaking hands, solving problems, expressing their frustrations to and about their co-workers in grunts and mutters.