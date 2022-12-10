Fish Upon the Sky

Not Available

Pi has a crush on one of the hottest students in the Allied Health Sciences Department but since he is was not confident enough about his looks, he is helpless. At least until Duen and his friends will help him get a makeover to boost his confidence. When Pi finally has the guts to approach his crush, he meets his love rival, Mork. Pi has tries to surpass Mork in everything to get the attention of Nan but he is not lucky enough to beat him. However, everything changes as Pi starts to feel a different set of feelings towards Mork, making things more complicated.