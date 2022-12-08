Not Available

Fishing Australia brings you magical moments and world firsts when it comes to fishing, whether it’s fishing for the whole family, going to extreme measures or using cutting edge techniques. This regionally produced recreational program is hosted by professional fishing guide, writer, photographer and television presenter, Rob Paxevanos, a man who loves fishing, the environment and just being outdoors. Over the last nine years Rob has explored the length and breadth of Australia in search of unique locations, catching different species of fish, with some memorable characters, using varied techniques, in all kinds of conditions.