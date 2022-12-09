Not Available

Fishing Edge places an emphasis on the DIY aspects of fishing and takes viewers on a journey to the locations featured. This certainly isn’t the easiest way of producing a program like this, but the end result is a show that viewers can easily relate to and has proven to be very popular. The first Fishing Edge series will showcase many fantastic locations around the country in pursuit of highly prized fishing species. Lee and the crew will chase everything from large off shore snapper out of Lakes Entrance Victoria, hard fighting long tail tuna at Port Stephens NSW, barramundi in the remote rivers of Melville Island NT through to big brown trout in the freezing conditions of the Snowy Mountains. Plus a whole lot more. It is a journey not to be missed!