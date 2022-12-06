Not Available

Fist of the North Star

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Kenshiro is the sole heir of the deadly 2000 year old martial art, Hokuto Shinken. He is on a quest for vengeance after being betrayed by a former friend, Shin, who mutilates Ken's body and steals his girlfriend Julia. Bandits and rival martial artists await him in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Known as 北斗の拳 (Hokuto No Ken) in Japan, Ken le Survivant in France and Quebec and Ken il Guerriero in Italy. First Opening song: Ai o Torimodose Second Opening song: Tough Boy Closing song: Love Song

Cast

Takeshi AonoRihaku
Kôji TotaniJagi
Kaneto ShiozawaRei
Yuusaku YaraDagarl
Banjō GingaSouther
Takaya HashiToki

