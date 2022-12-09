Fist of the North Star: Strawberry Flavor

Not Available

Serving as a spinoff gag manga of the original Hokuto no Ken series, the story is a parody of Fist of the North Star by Buronson and Tetsuo Hara. It consists of page-long gags centered mainly around Souther, both within his final battle with Kenshiro and inserting himself into other parts of the series where he doesn't belong. One recurring gag involves the kid with a turban repeatedly stabbing Souther in the leg every time he climbs the pyramid's staircase, and another involves Rei suddenly transforming into Souther in his iconic moments.