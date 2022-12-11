Not Available

“Faster, higher, stronger”... Such a motto doesn't belong in a world of Asi. As well as complexes due to excess weight. Moreover, there are more important things - preparation for the wedding is in full swing. Asi’s careless world collapses in one second: the girl finds out that her beloved has not been happy with her figure for a long time. And her best friends do not hesitate to slander about her curves behind her back. Asya goes to the sports club to restore faith in herself. But there's a catch - a workout and weight loss programs are not affordable for a novice athlete. Only one way out - to become a fitness employee and receive a free pass. So Asya has a new job, dating and, most importantly, an incentive to prove to her friends, the ex and the whole world that “the impossible is possible”.