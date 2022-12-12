Not Available

Fitoor narrates a love story that transcends above all as a person in love is bound to forget about the worries of the past and the uncertainty of the future. Despite being a successful architect, Haider feels lacking in his love life as he is still living with the memories of his love interest. On the other hand, Dilnasheen who hails from a middle-class background is deeply in love with her best friend's brother Hamza and both vows to be with each other forever without realizing the difficulties they might have to overcome. Living in her present, Dilnasheen's life takes an unfortunate turn when she crosses paths with Haider. Will Haider and Dilnasheen be able to forget their past and move on in their lives? Or will the past pay them a visit when they begin to settle down? Will Haider and Dilnasheen be able to distinguish between their past and present?