Five Days to Execution

A deeply suspenseful drama in which a young lawyer who survived the murder of his family 30 years ago confronts a criminal on death row. Thirty years ago, a family of three was slaughtered. Facing the death row convict accused of the crime is young lawyer Yusuke Asari (Hideaki Takizawa). Yusuke has been retained by a woman who wants him to request a retrial for the death row convict. The death row convict is none other than Kozo Yanase (Kenichi Endo), who killed Yusuke's parents and grandfather. Yusuke thus finds himself in the difficult position of requesting a retrial for the man who killed his own immediate family... As he goes over the accident, a series of shocking facts come to light one after the other. All these facts are somehow related to Yusuke, .and lead him to find the answer to the question: "Who am I?" His sense of duty as a lawyer and his emotions as a lonely man are put to the test. What awaits him once he overcomes bewilderment, conflict, and pain? How strong is a person’s love for one’s family and parents? What must we do to honor those we love? What is the final destination of Yusuke’s journey of self discovery?