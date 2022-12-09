Fix My Choir

Not Available

In this bold and uplifting music-driven series, struggling choirs will get a chance of much needed mentoring with the help of gospel superstar Deitrick Haddon (“Preachers of L.A.”) and Grammy-Award winning recording artist Michelle Williams of “Destiny’s Child” fame. Each week, the duo will surprise a community, school or gospel choir and help them find perfect harmony both within their music - and their members. They will dive deep into the members’ lives to tackle the choir’s core issues including leadership, inter-personal conflicts, artistic direction and presentation, doing whatever it takes to get these choirs back on track with perfect pitch and newfound confidence.