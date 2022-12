Not Available

The first rule of real estate is location, location, location, but what happens when a buyer's only option in the right location is a house with dreadful design and a clunky layout? We say buy it — then fix it! "Fixer Upper" pairs renovation, design and real estate pros Chip and Joanna Gaines with Waco/Dallas, Texas-area buyers to renovate the wrong house that's in the right location.