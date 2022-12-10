Not Available

ATS Officer Jayveer Malik’s stands suspended after an unfortunate mistake at work in Delhi. Meanwhile, an industrialist offers him to fix a situation in exchange for money. He ends up in Mumbai using odds means to fix the problem, but then another one shows up. He decides to suit himself to the changed circumstances and settle down in Mumbai as a fixer for Mumbai movie mafias & industrialists. Soon the glamour of adventure and money begins to fade out, and he finds himself stuck in adangerous cycle. To end this game of crime, he decides to play them all! Binge on Fixerr… kyunki ab game badlega!