You don't mess with "Hardingar" ! Buddies Joar & Lothepus have grown up in Sørfjorden in Hardanger, also known as "the fjord God forgot". Now they work together in the construction industry where everyday life consists of excavators, drills and dynamite, diesel, steel and sweat. They work hard to live even harder. They juggle family life with sjølrøverliv and leave nothing, absolutely nothing, to stop them from realizing their dreams.