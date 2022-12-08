Flambards (UK)

Not Available

Adapted from K.M. Peyton's best selling trilogy of books set in the early 1900s, Flambards tells the story of Christina Parsons, an orphan who is passed around from pillar to post by family members until finally settling with her Uncle Russell at his Essex home - Flambards. Not only having to contend with her invalid uncle, she also has to put up with his son - the wastrel Mark, whose mind goes no further than drink and hunting. Fortunately she finds friendship in the other son, William, and then things really start to take off ...