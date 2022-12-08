Not Available

"Flames of Desire" tells the story of success and devastation of a chaebol family. Kim Min-Jae is the son from a powerful chaebol family. He is the successor for the company, but he is more interested in painting than business. Park Su-Bin is a popular actress, better known under her stage name of Park In-Gi. She has worked in various high profile CF and won several best actress awards. A scandal then occurs between Park In-Gi and Kim Min-Jae, which leads the two to marriage. Park In-Gi's seems to push forwards so she can escape her past and the secret of her birth. She also believes love, fortune, & destruction is only a game. If she wins then she can be happy. Conflict then occurs between Park In-Gi and her mother-in-law Yun-Na-Young - who is obsessed with money.