Flames of Fate

Cemre, along with her little daughter, tries to escape the violent nightmare of a marriage she has fallen into after fondly getting married... Rüya who has never faced the bitter side of truth in her beautiful, privileged life... Çiçek, who is on the verge of losing her identity and her beauty that is identical to her existence, while trying to start a clean slate to a happy life. These three women whose characters and stories are very different from one another cross paths during a fire in a cistern. Nothing will ever be the same once the flames calm down.