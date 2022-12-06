Not Available

Flash Gordon (2007)

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Placing a 21st century spin on a science fiction classic, SCI FI's contemporized version of Flash Gordon follows the all-new adventures of Flash (Eric Johnson) and his companions, Dale Arden (Gina Holden), Baylin (Karen Cliche) and Dr. Hans Zarkov (Jody Racicot). Ordinary people thrust into extraordinary circumstances, they find themselves as Earth's last line of defense against the forces of the merciless dictator Ming (John Ralston).

Cast

Eric JohnsonSteven 'Flash' Gordon
John Ralston
Karen Cliche
Gina HoldenDale Arden
Jody Racicot
Jonathan Walker

View Full Cast >

Images