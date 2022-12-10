Not Available

Flat Chat is an Australian sitcom that screened on the Nine Network in 2001. Flat Chat tells the story of two very different women, a socialite and a bogan, whose lives change when their circumstances are reversed. Socialite Claire Jansen is forced to sell her mansion when her husband dies, leaving her flat broke. She moves into the stables when the house is bought by a rich but vulgar man and his new young wife who is unused to the ways of society. The two women form an unlikely alliance as they struggle to adjust to their new circumstances.