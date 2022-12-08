Not Available

The Flatt & Scruggs TV Show aired from 1955 to 1969. Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs were the most successful band in the bluegrass music scene. The show featured the Foggy Mountain Boys, as well as many guest stars famous at the time. The show was a mix of comedy, gospel and bluegrass tunes. A wonderful experience for music lovers and those who enjoy classic TV shows. Segments such as the Martha White cooking commercials add to the old time flavor of the show. This show will fill the hearts of those who remember the era or anyone that finds bluegrass music to be an important part of their life.