Flea Man is an American reality television series that premiered on National Geographic Channel on June 17, 2011. The show follows, flea market veteran, Jimmy Kaplow as he exercises his shrewd eye and haggling abilities to make a profit at flea markets, yard sales, and antiques fairs. Jimmy Kaplow appeared on Good Day New York July 22, 2011 to give flea market tips and promote Flea Man. Jimmy has become very active on social networks, often asking fans' questions on Facebook.