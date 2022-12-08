Not Available

When Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann was staged in Cavan in 1954 it was a modest event attracting musicians and spectators in their hundreds. 57 years on Cavan hosted the Fleadh, for the second year in succession, this time attracting many thousands of musicians and visitors from many parts of the world. Presented by John Creedon and Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin, Fleadh Cheoil captures the fun, excitement and good music from one of the biggest and longest running free music festivals in the world.