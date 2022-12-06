Not Available

A psychotherapist in the Homicide Division has the task to convict offenders; its vocation is to heal people. The work of Dr. Vincent Flemming is a constant conflict with the Police Department, especially as his immediate supervisor is his ex-wife Ann Gittel. Since, the mutual professional respect not infrequently is a desperate duel, even if both feel that true love only begins after the divorce. Dr. Vincent Flemming is best known for his radio show "Die tricks of the Seele". " Through his university lectures he has become internationally renowned. The restless love life of the Erotomaniac who omits no opportunity to seduce women with sophisticated strategies is legendary.