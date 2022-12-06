A psychotherapist in the Homicide Division has the task to convict offenders; its vocation is to heal people. The work of Dr. Vincent Flemming is a constant conflict with the Police Department, especially as his immediate supervisor is his ex-wife Ann Gittel. Since, the mutual professional respect not infrequently is a desperate duel, even if both feel that true love only begins after the divorce. Dr. Vincent Flemming is best known for his radio show "Die tricks of the Seele". " Through his university lectures he has become internationally renowned. The restless love life of the Erotomaniac who omits no opportunity to seduce women with sophisticated strategies is legendary.
View Full Cast >