Flesh and Bone

  • Drama

Director

Alik Sakharov

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Starz Originals

“Flesh and Bone” follows a young ballet dancer, Claire, who has a distinctly troubled past, as she joins a prestigious ballet company in New York. The dark, gritty, complex series unflinchingly explores the dysfunction and glamour of the ballet world and New York’s inherent drama. Claire is emotionally wounded, sexually damaged, and possesses self-destructive tendencies amid her vaulting ambitions. She is a transcendent ballerina, but her inner torment and aspirations drive her in compelling, unforeseeable ways, especially when confronted with the machinations of the company’s mercurial Artistic Director, and an unwelcome visitor from her past.

Cast

Sarah HayClaire Robbins
Irina DvorovenkoKiira
Raychel Diane WeinerDaphne
Emily TyraMia Bialy
Ben DanielsPaul
Damon HerrimanRomeo

Images

