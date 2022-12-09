Flex & Shanice

Not Available

Most people know 90s pop sensation Shanice for her Grammy-nominated hit song, "I Love Your Smile" and actor Flex Alexander from his hit TV show, "One on One," but few people know this fairytale couple both faced career stumbling blocks and quickly hit financial rock bottom. Flex and Shanice realized that they needed to take their wedding vow "for richer or poorer" to heart, so with their two adorable kids, 12-year-old Imani and 10-year-old Elijah, in tow, they moved into a rental home and brought their hilarious extended family into the mix to help cover the cost. A total of nine people, including Shanice's "momager" Crystal, make this truly a full house where anyone's business becomes everyone's business. Financially things are starting to look up for Flex and Shanice. Flex has booked some gigs and confides with fellow comedian and OWN star Kym Whitley on career next steps. Shanice is getting back in the recording studio, but when new gossip surfaces that her mom might have been the reason for her career troubles, Shanice turns to her former producer Babyface for advice and is forced to take a hard look at their relationship. Meanwhile Flex is faced with a major parental crisis as his daughter transitions to womanhood.