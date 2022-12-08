Flight into Hell

Not Available

Australia, 1932 - So did the German aviation pioneer Hans Bertram (Helmut Allium) and his mechanic Adolf Klausmann (Werner Stocker) the flight with their Junkers W 33 to Southeast Asia is certainly not expected! During a night flight, the two get lost on the barren coast of the continent and have to make an emergency landing in northern Australian bush. The two men begin a journey full of fear, hunger and thirst. The subsequent struggle to survive in the drought of the Australian outback is hell for Bertram and Klausmann.