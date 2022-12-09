Not Available

"Flikken BXL" provides the first insight into the largest and most controversial police force in our country: the Brussels Capital-Ixelles zone. Five years after the attacks of 22 March in Brussels, the force's intervention and investigation teams are trying to make a difference in the different areas of the city: from the densely populated Marolles and the Matonge to the Schuman square in the European quarter and the tourist center. In addition to police work, Flikken BXL also shows how challenging life in the big city is on the basis of four portraits of Brussels residents.