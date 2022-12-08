Not Available

Follow Utah-based real estate investors, Doug Clark and Mike Baird in Flip Men, as they attempt to turn foreclosed property into profit. After a fierce daily bidding war at auction, the duo acquires homes sight unseen. When they first enter a newly purchased house, they never know what's behind the door: a biohazard, a meth lab, or an angry former tenant who just doesn't want to leave. Now they have to clean up the place, renovate it, stage it, get it to market, and flip it…fast. It's a race against time, because every day means thousands of dollars out of their pocket. They're the ultimate prospectors, and the stakes couldn't be higher.