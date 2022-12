Not Available

The cold CEO of a construction company Qi Xun (Gao Han Yu) can teleport as long as he sees a picture of his destination. But his superpower comes with a side effect: Every time he uses it, he gets an unbearable headache. He then approaches painter Feng Shuang Shuang (Charlene Chen) who is supposedly the only person who can cure him, and ends up falling in love with her.