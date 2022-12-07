Flipped Off

Not Available

Flipping homes has never been an easy business, and since the collapse of the housing market it's never been more dangerous. Time is the new enemy as flippers race to rehabilitate properties before renovation costs climb too high and market prices fall too low. This is the type of risk that attracts Russell Hantz, the Master Manipulator from three seasons of "Survivor," where bold moves can make or break you, and the dollar bill is the bottom line. Throwing down cold hard cash on a house that you just viewed takes brains, intuition and a whole lot of guts. However, Hantz isn't working alone. Determined to be one of the biggest house flippers in Houston, he's bringing along his big brother, Shawn, as his project manager as well as the beautiful and savvy real estate agent, Kristen. The brothers butt heads more than a pair of rams in a staring contest but giving them some semblance of balance is Kristen, who isn't afraid to slap some sense into the Hantz brothers when their egos get in the way of making money.