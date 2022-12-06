Not Available

The always entertaining Flipping Out returns for a seventh season and follows Jeff Lewis and his loyal assistant, Jenni Pulos, as they work in the booming interior design business for a slate of high-profile -- and sometimes over-the-top -- clients. After what felt like an eternity, Jeff and his partner Gage are finally settled into their newly remodeled Los Angeles home, Gramercy. Jeff Lewis Designs, now focusing more on interior design and remodel than house flipping, is thriving with new business. With a growing paint line and a wide array of prominent clients, including CSI actor George Eads and his wife, Monika, who are undertaking a major remodel of their Hollywood Hills home, Jeff’s time and resources are spread thin. Meanwhile, design assistant Andy is agitated over the hiring of a new assistant, Megan, who is getting more quality time with the boss. Jenni is now seven months pregnant, forcing Jeff to make plans for her impending maternity leave.