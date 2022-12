Not Available

In the 90s, Singer Edwin McCain’s passion for music took him straight to the ‘Top 10’ charts, and these days, he’s whistling a new tune. In Flipping Ships, McCain straps up for a new task, restoring and reinvigorating abandoned, ramshackle boats. His goal is to provide each client with an opportunity to forge deeper connections to the marine environment on a one-of-a-kind vessel.