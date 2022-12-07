Not Available

The housing bubble that burst in 2008 flooded the market with unsold properties. In Las Vegas, for example, thousands of homes were left abandoned and, worse yet, in need of makeovers to entice interested buyers. What happens to those Vegas properties now has a lot to do with Scott Yancey, a real estate investor who buys the houses in Sin City that no one else wants. ``Flipping Vegas'' follows Yancey and his team -- wife and interior designer Amie, and a bevy of project managers and real estate agents -- on their quest to renovate rundown homes and sell them for a profit.