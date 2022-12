Not Available

When Polly Holliday's sassy character Florence "Flo" Jean Castleberry became hugely popular, producers decided to see if she could carry her own show, and thus was born Flo. Flo leaves the diner where she'd worked for years (on Alice (1976)) for a new job in Houston. En route, she impulsively decides to purchase, restore, and run a diner she'd known growing up, renaming it "Flo's Yellow Rose." (The Yellow Rose of Texas is a very popular song.)