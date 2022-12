Not Available

Outer space - filled with elite scientists, engineers, and air force pilots. But what happens when the rest of us schmucks get there? What happens when ordinary people can live in space as easily as astronauts? Welcome to Floaters a new 13-episode sci-fi comedy web series, exploring life in space for everyday folks with everyday problems. Season 1 follows a community of rag-tag space dwelling drifters, where the future is a lot like now, only worse.