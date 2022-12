Not Available

Shun is the only male teacher at Kyoukasen Girls’ School, a well-known high class school also known as the “Water School” since it is situated in a forest and there is a lake on the school grounds. It is a place to heal the wounds of those girls who are hurt. He meets girls who shut off themselves from the world, those who don’t have confidence in themselves, those who are still traumatized by their past. He decides to help them move forward with their lives.