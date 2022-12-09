Floating Palaces: The Great Atlantic Liners

Not Available

This four-part series from A&E charts the history of luxury liners that crossed the Atlantic, accommodating the elegant rich with luxury quarters, ballrooms, and swimming pools -- often while poor immigrants traveled below the deck. Such famous ships as the Queen Mary, the Mauritania, the Queen Elizabeth II, the Andrea Doria, the Lusitania, and the Normandie are featured. The great ocean liners of the Atlantic were the largest and most opulent passenger ships ever built, they carried the privileged, survived tragedy, and symbolized splendor. In their glorious heyday, it was as if the finest hotels and most magnificent estates of the Western World had been put to sea. Floating Palaces sets sail on a grand tour of the transatlantic liners, from the ultra-luxurious staterooms and private swimming pools of the elite to the below-deck accommodations of less fortunate immigrant travelers. Hear the real stories of the people who built and sailed aboard them and visit their renowned ports of call. Follow the great ships as they are drafted into combat and witness the haunting tragedies that led the Lusitania, Titanic and Andrea Doria to their doom. Floating Palaces is an unforgettable look at the most spectacular ships ever built. Embark upon the QEII, the Lusitania, the Normandie and more.