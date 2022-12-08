Not Available

A brand new sheepdog trialling extravaganza for ITV. From the heart of the great British countryside comes Flockstars, a brand new primetime knockout competition for ITV. Hosted by GABBY LOGAN, a cast of famous faces will be swapping red carpets for green ﬁelds and the all‐new palace of rural show business, the Flockstars Showground. Brace yourself as “it’s time to release the sheep” (not to mention geese) and see which of the tweed‐adorned talented stars will be able to adapt their skillset to master the most impressive of countryside sports. Competing in an intense eight‐week knockout, the Flockstars include national treasure and DJ for over 50 years TONY BLACKBURN; former Eternal singer, KELLE BRYAN; professional dancer and sequined star of Strictly, BRENDAN COLE; multi MOBO award‐winning FAZER aka RICHARD RAWSON; Birds of a Feather star, LESLEY JOSEPH; TV presenter and former Scottish Widow, AMANDA LAMB; acclaimed actress and Coronation Street legend, WENDI PETERS; and ten‐time Paralympic Gold medalist, LEE PEARSON who has been honoured with an MBE, OBE and CBE. The most essential element will be the Flockstar’s ability to tightly bond with their professional four‐legged partners and guide ﬂocks of hilariously unpredictable sheep and geese around the specially designed, and increasingly tricky, competition courses. Trained and guided by three young, professional shepherd mentors from three corners of the British countryside, Welshman IOAN DOYLE, Scotland’s EMMA GRAY and England’s ED HAWKINS, our trainee triallers must fully embrace a new way of life as “come bye”, “lie down”, “away” and “walk on” become everything to succeeding, or crashing out of, the competition. Will this brush with nature become second nature to the Flockstars as they attempt to guide the animals around the complex course and walk away with the sparkling Flockstars Champion Shield?