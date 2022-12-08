Not Available

Florencia Fazzarino Valente is an Argentinean girl, with Italian roots, who lives in Buenos Aires and works in a grocery store, helping out in her friends' band every once in a while. When the singer gives up, she finds herself taking her place and having to accept to sing at a party held at the Fritzenwaldens', a German-Argentinean family. But little does Flor know that her life is going to be connected to the Fritzenwalden family for ever. Romance, drama, comedy, music and laughs in a modern Cinderella story: Floricienta (Flinderella).