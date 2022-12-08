Not Available

Florrie's Dragons is a 2D animated series that follows a little princess called (Florrie) who lives in a rather small but charming castle with her house keeper Paprika her advisor Ferdinand a castle guard called Rattle and a magician called Cashmere. Their kingdom is vast and diverse but what makes this story different is the company the princess keeps… She befriends dragons, her favorite of which is Dear Dragon. Unlike other dragons Dear Dragon cant breath fire but blows the most unbelievable bubbles that comes in quite handy through out their crazy adventures.