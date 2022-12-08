Flower Boys Next Door

Not Available

Go Dok Mi (Park Shin Hye) doesn’t spend all day dreaming about her knight in shining armor — she’s too busy spying on her neighbors who all happen to be hot, "flower-boy" types, including cartoon artist Oh Jin Rak (Kim Ji Hoon). But when Enrique Geum (Yoon Si Yoon), the new pretty boy next door, catches her, Dok Mi is finally forced to face the consequences - without the safety of binoculars and curtains. Will he be able to convince this “urban Rapunzel” to let her hair down? Whether you’re a lover or a fighter, this sensitive man will captivate your sensibilities.