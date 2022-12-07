Flower of the Queen

Not Available

Rena Jung (Kim Sung Ryung) is a beautiful, but ambitious star chef who hosts her own cooking show. Her husband, Park Min-Joon (Lee Jong Hyuk), is the first son of a family that runs a large company. Their relationship is not so good, but they try to show other people they are still in love. In the past, Rena Jung abandoned her daughter for a chance at success. Now, her daughter, Kang Yi Sol (Lee Sung Kyung) appears in front of her. Kang Yi Sol resents her mother for abandoning her. Park Jae Joon (Yoon Park) is the husband's younger brother. He is popular with women, but he is attracted to Kang Yi-Sol.